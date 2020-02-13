'God can make all things happen,' Williamsburg church, laundromat team up to help people affected by flooding

Sutton's Kwik Wash and First Baptist Church in Williamsburg are teaming up to help wash clothes for those who got mud on their clothes in flooding last week.

"This whole community has been affected this past more than a week. On Sunday, we were talking about ways that we can help," said Ande Myers, Pastor of First Baptist Church. "Individuals called the laundromat and we began. As soon as we started beginning to talk about it, we began getting donations of detergent and money to help."

As of Thursday, they were already at more than $500. While not many families had made it in just yet, they believe it is because of the many families that still can not or have not made it home since last week.

"It makes your heart feel full you know when people come forth. And, give stuff, because they care," said Ermadene Sutton, Owner of Sutton's Kwik Wash. "Because, everything is flooded and everything is muddy, khaki-colored. So, it's been great to do this."

While the church had originally said they would be going through Thursday evening on the washings, they are now extending it through next week. This way it allows people more time to assess the damage and not have to pay for their clothes to be cleaned on top of everything they continue to find.

If there is leftover money that money will be used to help with other emergencies through the church.

If you would like to donate to help those affected by the flooding, you can contact First Baptist Church at (606) 549-0280.