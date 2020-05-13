Goats on the lam in California neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Gray News) – Apparently, the goats didn’t get the memo on social distancing.

A herd of about 200 took over a neighborhood Tuesday evening after they got out of their enclosure.

Zach Roelands caught the “goat-break” on video as the hungry nibblers charged down a street and helped themselves to all the foliage they could find.

“When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were [wreaking] havoc on our street,” he said on Twitter. “This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine.”

The herd had been hired to munch on unwanted hillside brush, The Mercury News reported.

“Good social distancing vs bad social distancing,” Roelands posted. “Stay safe.”

Roelands is using the attention from his video of the hungry goats as a fundraising opportunity.

He’s asking those who watch it to contribute to Feeding America, a hunger-relief organization.

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times.

