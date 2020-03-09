Gloomy, soggy weather sets up for the week

Hopefully, you got out and enjoyed the nice weather the past few days because soggy weather returns tomorrow and sticks around for a while.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Say goodbye to the sun because clouds increase tonight and stick around for quite some time. Those clouds tonight will keep us very warm. Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-50s. Scattered rain chances return later tonight, mainly after midnight.

Soggy conditions return Tuesday with even a few thunderstorms. It is starting to look a lot like spring with this week's forecast. We are not expecting any severe storms, but a few rumbles of thunder and lightning cannot be ruled out. Highs will still be warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances look to become more scattered Tuesday night with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday it looks like we'll get a slight break from the heavier bands of rain. We'll hang onto scattered rain chances throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows near 50°.

More soggy conditions return Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will start to cool down a little bit by the end of the week. By Friday we could see a few morning showers with peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows dropping back into the 30s.

The weekend forecast does not look the best right now. We will hang onto scattered rain chances for the weekend, but it does not look too soggy. This rain could even continue into the new workweek.

It'll be a gloomy and gross week! Keep the rain gear handy!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël