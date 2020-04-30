Gloomy skies continue, warmer temperatures on the way

Gloomy conditions continue tomorrow, but sunshine will return this weekend!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies continue this evening with scattered rain chances. Those rain chances will be very light. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Friday with highs getting into the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Scattered rain chances continue mainly throughout the morning. Clouds will finally start to clear out later Friday evening into the overnight hours.

The Weekend

Sunshine will finally return Saturday with highs getting into the mid-70s! It'll be a great day to get outside. You'll want to spend as much time outside as you can because Sunday does not look the best weather-wise.

We will start out Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will get into the mid to upper 70s again. Soggy conditions look to return later Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

Some of those rain chances continue early Monday morning, but it looks like we'll clear out and see sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs remain the mid-70s with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

More soggy conditions return Tuesday and continue a little bit into Wednesday. We'll cool off Wednesday and Thursday with highs dropping back into the 60s.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël