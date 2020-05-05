Gloomy skies and scattered rain chances continue Wednesday

Gloomy conditions and scattered rain chances continue as we head into your Wednesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Scattered rain chances continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s. We will continue to see the gloomy conditions and scattered rain chances continue for your Wednesday as well.

Highs on Wednesday will only be in the lower 50s with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s. We have a big cold snap coming up over the next few days so be prepared to cover up sensitive plants or bring them inside.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine looks to return for your Thursday with highs getting back into the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will warm up into the mid to upper 40s.

The sunshine does not last long as our next system moves in Friday bringing soggy weather back into the mountains. Temperatures will become chilly once again with highs in the low to mid-50s and overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s.

Sunshine will return for the first half of the weekend with highs in the lower 50s Saturday and overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

We will see a mixture of sun and clouds Sunday with the possibility of some scattered showers Sunday afternoon. Highs will get back into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

It's going to be a cooler start to the month of May.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël