Gloomy night, soggy conditions return again Tuesday

It's the last full week of March and it'll sure feel like spring this week!

Tonight and Tomorrow

I have some good news and bad news. The good news is we will see a break from the rain tonight! The bad news is the clouds will stick around so it'll still be gloomy out there. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Tuesday, temperatures will get into the upper 50s to lower 60s with more soggy conditions. A warm front will move in later Tuesday night bringing heavy showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. We do not expect those storms to be severe, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances will continue Wednesday morning, but we will start to dry out by the afternoon hours. Highs will get into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday is the day we've all been waiting for! We will see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-70s! Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sadly, cloudy skies and rain chances return Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a few stray rain chances. We could be dealing with more soggy conditions Saturday night into Sunday.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël