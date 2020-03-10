Gloomy Wednesday, showers and storms arrive Thursday

We will get a slight break from the rain but not the gloomy weather.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We'll hang onto a few scattered rain chances tonight but most of that rain will move out of here throughout the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Stray rain chances are possible Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. I think most of us stay on the drier side for your Wednesday with maybe some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday we will bring back that soggy weather and some thunderstorms. Highs will get near 70° with some pockets of heavy rainfall. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the mountains in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. We are a few days out so there is a lot to change over the next few days. It is springtime so thunderstorms will start to become more common.

Scattered rain chances continue Friday morning but it looks like we'll dry out and cool off as that cold front moves through the mountains. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s for overnight lows Friday night.

For the weekend, highs will be in the 50s with scattered rain chances. Rain chances look to continue into the first half of the new workweek, so keep that rain gear handy!

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël