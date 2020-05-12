Gloomy Wednesday ahead, warming up by Thursday

We say goodbye to the frost advisories and freeze warnings tonight, but the cooler trend continues at least for the next couple of days before a big warm up is on the way.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we could see a stray rain chance with mostly cloudy skies. Most of the rain chances look to arrive after midnight. Overnight lows will only drop into the low to mid-40s.

Gloomy conditions arrive for your Wednesday. We will see scattered showers throughout the day with highs only getting into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will stay in the lower 50s as cloud cover keeps us pretty warm.

Extended Forecast

Thursday we will finally see that warm up we've been waiting for. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Those temperatures continue for your Friday as well. We have the chance of seeing a stray shower or thunderstorm both Thursday and Friday, but most of us look to stay on the drier side.

Those nice, warm temperatures continue into the weekend. We'll hang onto the mixture of sun and clouds both days with the chance for scattered showers and storms.

For the new week, temperatures will get back into the 70s Monday and Tuesday. We look to dry out for the first few days of the week as well.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël