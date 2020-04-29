Giving back: One woman donating masks to those who need them

One Pulaski County woman is working overtime masking masks.

Our sister station WKYT reports Kayla Vinsant has an online store where she sells t-shirts and other apparel. She was inspired to make masks for essential workers when she was out running errands and saw many workers didn't have one.

People in the community have pitched in, donating materials when needed. Vinsant says she is not looking to make money off the endeavor, just to help those who need masks.

“I still don’t want to make a profit off of what is going on even if they are mandatory," she said.

