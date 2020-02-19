Getting calls from your own number? Don't pick up.

If you see an incoming call from your own number, your first impulse may be to pick it up, but officials say your best bet is to avoid it altogether.

The Federal Trade Commission said this is just a scammer making an illegal robocall.

"Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake or “spoof” caller ID information. They can make it look like they’re calling from a different place or phone number. Even your number," the FTC said. "Scammers use this trick as a way to get around call-blocking and hide from law enforcement. They hope you’ll be curious enough to pick up. Don’t fall for it."

The best thing to do? The FTC said don't pick up the phone.

"Don't pick up or press buttons to be taken off the call list or talk to a live person. That just leads to more calls."

The FTC said it's best to ignore the call and move on.