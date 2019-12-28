Get out the rain boots, wet and windy weather arrives tomorrow

Happy Saturday! Put away or buckle down those outdoor decorations because rain and windy conditions start up tonight.

Photo: Pixabay

The Weekend

Cloud cover thickens as we head into this evening. The overcast skies and southerly winds will keep us on the warm side tonight with lows only dropping into the mid-50s. Rain chances increase late tonight into early Sunday morning.

Soggy conditions remain throughout the day Sunday. With very strong southerly winds, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to possibly near 70. Winds could be gusting up to 30+ MPH. Heavy rain and damaging winds could be possible. Models are suggesting about 1-2" of rain in about a 24 hour period. We will keep an eye out for any potential flash flooding concerns. The strong approaching cold front will continue to bring soggy conditions, gusty winds and possibly some thunder into the mountains Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Showers and gusty winds will continue into your Monday morning as that cold front pushes through the mountains. Highs will be in the mid to lower 50s in the morning with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Clouds should start to clear out by Monday afternoon. Overnight lows look to drop into the low to mid-30s.

More seasonable temperatures return for your New Year's Eve with average high temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s, so those of you with outdoor plans for New Year's Eve, bundle up!

Sunshine returns as we head into the first day of 2020! Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. We'll remain on the dry side as well with a few clouds.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall