Genesis coal mine employees receive WARN notices, 250 laid off

Employees at the Genesis coal mine in Centertown received WARN notices Thursday morning.

Employees at the Genesis coal mine in Centertown, Ky. received WARN notices Thursday morning. (Source: WFIE)

This comes after the mine’s parent company, Murray Energy, filed for bankruptcy in October.

According to the notice, 250 people will be permanently laid off on February 24 or within two weeks of that date, and the plant will close.

"We are hoping it is going to get better here, and maybe soon," said Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston. “But a lot of power plants have converted to other energy sources and that is going to permanently hurt the coal market. But we can still hope that the coal market can gain a better share of that energy market.”

Not only will these lay-offs affect those direct employees, but Johnston says it will also lower the amount of coal severance money that the county receives from coal production at both the county and state levels. In total, about $2 million a year.

“Our county government and our economic development alliance are all working to try to create new opportunities for folks in our county," explains Johnston. "I am more concerned about those individuals than I am the total economic impact on the county.”

More than 600 Tri-State miners had been affected by WARN notices just since August. Add these 250 to it and we are near the 1,000 total workers.

You can read the WARN Notice below: