General public COVID-19 testing will be available for two days in Hazard. What does that look like?

Up until yesterday, to get a COVID-19 test in Kentucky you had to fall into a certain category, including showing symptoms or possible exposure.

Connor James getting tested for COVID-19 at Primary Care in Hazard.

That's not exactly the case anymore.

Some locations in Kentucky are offering general public testing now such as sites in Pikeville and Somerset.

On Monday, April 27 and Tuesday, April 28, Primary Care Centers in Hazard will have free testing for the general public as well.

Wednesday they got the go-ahead from the governor's office to proceed with two days worth of testing to the public.

"Up to this point, it's been limited to just those patients who have symptoms or have had exposure or that they have a family member that's elderly or immune-compromised or essential employees," said Christie Herald, a family nurse practitioner with Primary Care. "We wanted to try and do something to try and increase the number of people that were coming here for testing."

The site, which already offers drive-thru testing, usually does between 12 and 15 tests a day. They say they have the capability to do between 100 and 150 a day.

They do their testing through Solaris Diagnostics in Nicholasville. The wait for results there is between 24 and 36 hours.

They add the testing will not cost the patient anything. All private, state and federal insurances will be charged, but they have eliminated any co-pays.

When you arrive you will need to bring an insurance card and a form of ID.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hazard clinic location.