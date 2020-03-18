General Assembly working on several bills despite governor's requests

State lawmakers are still working on several bills despite requests from Governor Beshear to consider other options. On Tuesday the governor asked lawmakers to either adjourn or quickly pass a budget.

If the General Assembly adjourns, they would call a special session for the sole purpose of considering a spending plan.

Senator Ralph Alvarado, who is also a doctor, says precautions are being taken to keep lawmakers healthy while they consider important legislation.

"We are observing proper distancing, all the precautions," Alvarado says. "Hand sanitizer, washing our hands frequently, no handshaking going on among most legislators."

Senate leaders said they hope to vote on their version of the budget by late this week and then have a conference committee iron out differences next week.