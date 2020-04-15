General Assembly voting remotely on last day of 2020 session

Kentucky lawmakers are working to wrap up the 2020 legislative session. They continued to vote to override vetoes issued by the governor and considered a COVID-19 relief bill.

But some lawmakers have also been critical of the decisions made by the governor.

The House Chamber was nearly empty on the last day of the 2020 legislative session, with representatives voting remotely.

First taking up gubernatorial vetoes. Much of what was said in both the House and Senate dealt with the current pandemic.

A number of legislators in the Republican-led senate were critical of the Democratic governor's actions during the past few weeks.

Senator Ralph Alvarado questioned why a Louisville abortion clinic remained open while other health care providers were told to cancel elective procedures.

"However the governor's rules apparently do no apply to the EMW clinic," he said. "They continue to provide abortions on a daily basis. In fact, they are seeing 18-20 women every single day."

Lawmakers were also considering a bill that could provide relief for some businesses deemed nonessential by the Governor, using guidelines from a professional licensing board.

Kentucky lawmakers must adjourn by midnight tonight in accordance to the Kentucky constitution.