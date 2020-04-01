General Assembly votes on budget impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

Lawmakers are passing a final state budget Wednesday, but it is nothing like what the governor proposed or what most legislators thought it would be a few weeks ago.

It is a one-year spending plan.

All the changes are the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and losses in state revenue.

There are no increases in education, no new social workers, and public workers and teachers will not be seeing a raise.

“I wish I could stand here today excited about this document," says Rep. Steven Rudy. "But this is the best we could with this current situation”

“In the meantime, we have little choice but to focus on our core responsibilities and Kentuckians have access to the safety net accessibilities they may need,” said Rep. Joni Jenkins.

Lawmakers are approving this plan that still has a lot of questions surrounding it.

The Coronavirus has changed everything for nearly everyone in the Commonwealth, even how budget bills were voted on.

Lawmakers took ballots from the House floor to their offices where they wrote their yay or nay vote before texting or emailing the chamber their vote.

In a chamber of more than 100 people, there were only ten on Wednesday.

The Senate approved the executive branch budget by a vote of 34 to nothing. The House followed with an 80 to 10 vote.

The budget is a compromise version of the spending plans approved by the House and Senate that more or less maintains current spending levels.

The budget fully funds teacher and state worker pensions at $1.2 billion but it can be reduced if state revenues dip less than 5% of the projections.