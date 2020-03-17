General Assembly reconvenes with precautions set in place

The Kentucky General Assembly started back on Tuesday amid concerns about COVID-19. Governor Andy Beshear and legislative leaders say numerous precautions are being taken as critical legislation is waiting to be passed.

The capital is off-limits, only allowing critical staff. Those left, including lawmakers, elected officials, staff and media, wonder if social distancing and other measures taken will be enough, and can they pass what is legally required so that everyone can go home?

The House passed a version of the spending plan on the same day COVID-19's first case was announced by Governor Beshear.

The Senate could vote on the budget by the end of this week and then a conference committee will work out the differences at a later date.

Where the Capitol annex would usually be full of hundreds of people, it is almost empty.

"When I walk around the hallways normally you can't not get stopped by someone, a citizen or a lobbyist or someone wanting to talk to you about whatever issue you have. Now I could throw a baseball, I could kick a ball, no one is here to catch it. No one is here," said Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville).

Both the House and Senate are set to begin Tuesday at 2 p.m. Discussions and plans for social distancing and the agenda for the remaining days of the session are ongoing and will go right up to when the session begins.

Lawmakers are also likely to take up bills that could help school systems and small businesses that are impacted by coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Governor Andy Beshear will hold his daily coronavirus news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday. He plans to start with how to talk to your children about the virus.