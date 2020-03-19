Gathering restrictions cause former WYMT Meterologist to adjust wedding plans last minute

Earlier this week Governor Andy Beshear banned all gatherings of 50 or more people. Soon after lowering that number to 10.

With these restrictions in place not only are business owners reorganizing their schedules but brides too.

"So much has went into and is building up for this day that is supposed to happen this Saturday, March 21st."

It is a day that most women dream about, their wedding day.

"It is like you are waiting what seems like your whole life and even just like the last two years of planning it is just so much is built up in that one day that you have so highly anticipated," said Kelli McShane, the bride-to-be and former WYMT Meteorologist.

McShane and her fiance Matt Rosson's wedding date is March 21, 2020. But with concerns over coronavirus, little did she know it would affect her directly.

"When it all first started it was kind of in the back of my mind but I thought I had nothing to worry about," she said. Speaking of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was not in the United States at the time, until things began to rapidly change.

"We had about 150 guests that we were expecting and with of course the new restrictions that happen day by day we just kind of had to decide whose going to be able to come," said McShane. "We do not want one person to possibly be infected may be asymptomatic at the ceremony and in turn infect almost everybody there."

Now limiting her guest list to only close family. The location of the wedding was also a big deal, as it is in Nashville, where there are already 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"Yes we had a big celebration planned but you know I guess God's plan for us is to have a nice, intimate small wedding and just maybe save that celebration for a little bit later," she said. "We just have to follow and just keep in mind the guidelines issued by the CDC."

As she knows she is not the only bride dealing with this, she credits her faith for keeping her strong.

"Staying in prayer and staying rooted that God's plan is so much bigger and so much better than anything that we could ever plan."

McShane's advice to other brides? To follow the recommendations as you do not want anyone at risk of being infected on your happy day.