Gambrel Toyota plans to reopen to foot traffic on Monday

Gambrel Toyota plans to reopen its showroom to customers on Monday, May 11.

Due to social distancing guidelines, car dealerships were allowed to make online car sales to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Under phase 2, car dealerships can open their doors to foot traffic again.

Dealership owner Larry Gambrel says they are excited to reopen for foot traffic and will follow and exceed every guideline when it comes to social distancing and cleaning.

"We have the handwashing stations we have the social distancing, of course, we'll be sanitizing vehicles there's just a lot of things you have to do it's probably the best not probably the best it is the best," Gambrel said.

Gambrel Toyota will add finance and closing tables in the showroom to help practice social distancing and will disinfect each car after test drives. They also plan to disinfect the customers' cars after purchasing, even including the keys.