Galt House renovation is more than halfway complete

The Galt House Hotel in Downtown Louisville is more than halfway done with its renovation.

The renovation project cost $80 million.

On January 21, the project was announced to be 65 percent complete.

The hotel has about 1,200 rooms being refurbished and about half have already been converted. The other half is expected to be done by the end of summer 2021.

Walker's Exchange restaurant and Jockey Silks bar has already opened at the location, and Swizzle restaurant is set to open in the West Tower of the hotel this Spring.