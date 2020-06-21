Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Family fights off shark after 16-year-old bitten in NC

Nick Arthur, 16, suffered close to 40 bite wounds on his body after a 5-foot-long shark attacked him about 25 feet offshore at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. (Source: Arthur Family/WGHP/CNN)
Nick Arthur, 16, suffered close to 40 bite wounds on his body after a 5-foot-long shark attacked him about 25 feet offshore at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. (Source: Arthur Family/WGHP/CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 1:39 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he received 19 stitches following a shark attack while swimming with family along the North Carolina coast.

Nick Arthur, 16, suffered close to 40 bite wounds on his body Thursday after a shark attacked him while he, his sister and his father were swimming about 25 feet offshore at Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

What started as a normal day at the beach changed in a matter of seconds when the 16-year-old felt something clamp its jaws on his thigh.

“The pressure was so intense, and I was like… ‘This is an animal of some sort.’ I didn’t know what it was, so I tried lifting my leg up out of the water and I saw – oh, my God – it’s a 5-foot-long shark attached to my leg,” Nick Arthur said.

The teenager began screaming, and while his sister swam for help as fast as she could, his father, Tim Arthur, started throwing punches and kicking.

"My hands were bleeding. There was just lots of blood and sand, all mixed together. I couldn't really see what was going on," Nick Arthur said. "My fingers were all scratched up because I was trying to pry its mouth open."

It wasn’t until Tim Arthur pounded the shark’s nose that it let go.

"I don't think we did anything special, but it was enough to make him maybe realize there was easier prey out there," Tim Arthur said.

Nick Arthur suffered non-life-threatening injuries that required 19 stitches. He is now using crutches to get around. Still, he knows there are worse endings, and he’s warning others not to let their guard down in the water.

“Even though it’s a small possibility, it’s still a possibility. I mean, I thought that there is no way that’s going to happen. No one thinks it’s going to happen to them until it happens to them,” the teenager said.

Copyright 2020 WGHP, Arthur Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

WATCH: Funeral service for Carol Barr

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The service will be held at Southland Christian Church in Lexington on Monday, June 22 at 11 a.m.

Regional

VDH: 55,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; new cases in Norton

Updated: 2 hours ago
The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 58,465.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

State

Kentucky environmental projects draw $4.7M in grants

Updated: 5 hours ago
The grants include 37 recycling awards, 28 household hazardous waste grants and 13 composting grants.

International

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
The World Health Organization reported late Sunday the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

Latest News

Health

Studies report COVID-19 may increase childhood obesity rates

Updated: 6 hours ago
While mindless eating or rewarding good behavior with snacks may seem harmless, doctors say these unhealthy habits could lead to serious health concerns.

State

Body found at Kentucky Lake identified

Updated: 6 hours ago
The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in Western Kentucky.

National

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: 7 hours ago
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: 7 hours ago
The iconic Aunt Jemima has long-standing ties with the city of Hawkins, and a goodwill ambassador named Lillian Richard.

Regional

Voting locations in Dickenson County, Virginia moved due to pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
A photo ID is required and voters are encouraged to call ahead to verify voter registration status before Election Day.

Regional

Appalachia Police Department: Town experiencing ‘wave of vandalism’

Updated: 8 hours ago
Community members who have any information regarding these events are urged to call dispatch at 276-328-3756 and report it.