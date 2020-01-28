Sheriff: Furniture and 3 cars stolen from Knox County home, 3 arrested

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of a reported burglary at a home. This happened on Highway 1304 in Kirdler on January 7.

When deputies arrived at the home they learned that furniture, a 1979 Corvette, a 1990 Mercedes Benz and a 1979 Chevy pick-up were gone.

On January 16, deputies arrested Jeffery Scott Gray, 34, of Hinkle and Letcher Asher, 45, of Heidrick for second-degree burglary charges.

After further investigation, deputies learned that three other people were involved in the theft. Taza L. Bowling, 27, of Cannon was arrested. At least two more arrests are forthcoming.

The Corvette and Chevy pick-up along with items of furniture were recovered during the investigation.

Bowling was charged with engaging in organized crime and theft by unlawful taking.

Gray and Asher's burglary charges were upgraded to engaging in organized crime. Asher also was wanted on Knox and Fayette County bench warrants.