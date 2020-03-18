Funeral homes left out of state orders, take precautions to protect families

As Governor Andy Beshear takes what he calls necessary precautions funeral homes are left off the list of places receiving orders.

While he offered a few recommendations as to how they need to handle the situation, Maggard Funeral Homes is taking steps to protect the people they serve.

"By closing our lounges and not allowing food in that keeps people from lingering and getting real close for longer periods of time. By taking these steps for the time being this will allow us to continue these traditions later on," said Ashley and Jeff Combs funeral directors at Maggard Funeral Homes.

On top of those measures they are no longer shaking hands and recommending those that are immunocompromised and elderly stay home.

The Combs' know this is not an easy task but, they hope to protect those that they call family.

"Because our main concern is we love the families we serve we treat them like they're our own and we do not want to be a part that may cause this to spread in this area we want to keep our people and people in our home as safe as possible," said Ashley.

On top of taking the precautions they mentioned, they also have several hand sanitizers set around.

"At this point, we're happy with the way things are going in the state up to this point and were happy to take the precautions until we get up to that point," said Jeff.

While Maggard Funeral Homes are taking these actions they have no plans to limit the number of people who come in for funerals and visitations.

"We will not turn anyone away until we are told by the governor that we cannot anymore," said Ashley.

While the Combs' have no plans to turn anyone away, they say anyone who is social distancing can call and ask to have their names written down on the sign-in sheet, or they have a space on their website to send condolences and well wishes.