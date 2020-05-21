Funeral homes discuss new capacity limit

Starting on Wednesday, funeral homes can have 33 percent capacity at funeral services. Originally, only 10 family members could attend a service.

"We will allow the families to sit together but we still want to practice social distancing with friends that come in that may stay to attend the funeral we want to keep that distance and keep within the guidelines," said Mike Masters, co-owner of House-Rawlings Funeral Home in London.

Masters says 33 percent capacity is a relief for families.

"Going from 10 people to 60-70 people in our case we're fortunate enough to have a large facility and that's going to be a huge burden lifted off the families," added Masters.

Engle-Bowling Funeral Home in Hazard can hold 71 people as a part of the 33 percent capacity limit.

"We will have a funeral director at the door nobody will have to touch anything that's our goal to better serve the families to make people feel comfortable in the community," said funeral home owner Wayne Bowling.

Hoping this brings a little more peace to an already grieving family.

"The last two months I've saw it you know when there's only 10 folks there you know there's been immediate family that hasn't been able to come," said Engle.

Lounge areas remain closed and it is encouraged to only have one person use the restroom at a time. Funeral home employees will wear masks and gloves.