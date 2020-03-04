Funeral for Laurel County woman brings laughter and tears for friends, family

Family and friends remembered the life of Lindsay Sharp during her funeral on Wednesday.

The funeral was one of equal amounts of laughter and tears.

Many told stories of Lindsay's spunk and "stubborn-ness," including her own mother.

"She had three fingers and a thumb, like Mickey Mouse. She was very proud of that. However, when they had to amputate that one finger, she was about to get herself in trouble, wasn't she Lisa? Now, Lord forgive me, Lindsay looked her hands and said, 'Oh my goodness, for the first time I have a middle finger,'" her mother said, laughing. "I said, 'Lindsay, you be very careful, okay?'"

That was just one of many jokes told on Lindsay's fun-loving spirit.

Lindsay was described as loving Starbucks, Vera Bradley, her friends, family, and her dog 'Latte'. However, she loved nothing more than showing how God worked miracles in her life.

"She left a lasting impression on most everyone. And uh, she loved life and fought to the very end. I've never met anyone that wanted to live as much as she did," said Leshia Combs, Linday Sharp's aunt. "And I think that she is looking down on us with a great ol' big smile on her face. And just pleased as she can be that this is all about her, as it should be."

Lindsay died early Sunday morning after a battle with a form of skin cancer that had spread throughout her body.

At the funeral at Corinth Baptist Church, everyone was asked to wear a purple ribbon in honor of anyone that has fought cancer.

Lindsay's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rothmund Thomson Foundation at rtsplace.org. Donations can also be mailed to 4307 Woodward Court, Chantilly, Virginia 20151.