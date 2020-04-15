Frosty start to a mainly sunny day

A Freeze Warning is in effect for our area until 10 a.m. It will be a frosty start to the day.

Today and Tonight

After some snowflakes Tuesday night, things are much quieter this morning. Most areas will wake up in the low 20s, so if you have to travel early, give yourself time to get those cars warmed up and scraped off. Thankfully, the sunshine will be out, so that will help make life a little easier later today. Highs will climb into the mid-50s.

Tonight, we're looking at partly cloudy skies, so it shouldn't be as cold, but lows will still drop into the low to mid-30s. Some patchy frost is possible in spots that might not see as much in the way of cloud cover.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine continues for Thursday as highs climb a little closer to 60.

We'll see some sunshine for Friday, but chances for rain look to return late in the day and carry us through the night and into early Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Friday but only in the upper 50s on Saturday behind the front.

Scattered rain chances continue into early next week before we dry out a little bit.

