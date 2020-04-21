Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning in effect for tonight

It is windy out there this evening! A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Rowan, Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary and Morgan Counties until 5 p.m. this evening.

Tonight and Tomorrow

It'll be a chilly night here in the mountains which is why a Frost Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for Eastern Kentucky. Some of our Virginia and all of our West Virginia Counties are under a Freeze Warning through Wednesday morning as well.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-30s tonight with clear skies. Winds should start to die down throughout the overnight hours.

Wednesday we will see that sunshine continues with highs getting back into the mid-60s. By Wednesday night, clouds and rain chances return very late with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday soggy and windy conditions return back to the mountains. Another low-pressure system will pass over us bringing gusty winds back into the mountains. Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times. We will have to watch this system closely. Highs look to get into the upper 60s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s.

Sun and clouds return Friday with highs in the low to mid-60s. We should remain dry throughout most of the day.

Another system looks to move in Saturday bringing possibly some storms into the mountains. We look to dry out by Sunday.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël