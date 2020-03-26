Frontline UK Healthcare employees may be eligible for drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The University of Kentucky announced on Thursday that it will start offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing to UK HealthCare employees and patient care providers.

The drive-thru is currently at the UK HealthCare Turfland location.

UKHC employees must be symptomatic to receive testing and have to make an appointment.

Employees will have to fill out a survey providing information about their symptoms and recent travel.

A clinical team will review the surveys and give an appointment to those who qualify for the drive-thru testing.

They anticipate having about 100 appointments per day.

“This drive-thru screening is focused on our health care employees because they are at the most risk because they have the most contact with patients who have COVID-19 and we need to be able to get them back to work so that they can care for our patients,” said Dr. Sarah Schuetz, internal medicine physician at UK HealthCare and co-physician lead for drive-thru testing for COVID-19. “We do not want any of our health care workers feeling like they have to work when they are sick, and we want to be able to get them a diagnosis as quickly as possible.”

In order to maintain and respect the privacy of the patient, the public is asked to avoid the drive-thru site.