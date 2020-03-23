Frontier Medical Associates drive-thru clinic tests people for COVID-19

As Covid-19 cases rise, some local medical offices are giving patients a drive-thru option.

Employees with Frontier Medical Associates have tents set up, allowing patients to drive up and get checked without stepping out of their cars.

These clinics are located in Floyd, Martin, and Magoffin Counties.

Early last week, Frontier Medical put up tents to treat patients as well.

In the tents, nurses will give patients a full exam, including checking out their chests, ears, throat and taking their vitals.

If needed, a doctor will examine them as well.

The clinics also offer chest x-rays and white blood cell testing.

If a patient has the symptoms for COVID-19, they will take the coronavirus test.

Medical staff said they do not have many tests available and performed them on several people Monday.

“It’s a nasopharyngeal swab, so it’s a little further in than just the nose. To get a good sample it will need to go to behind your nose," explained Dr. Antoin Hana. "It’s unpleasant obviously but it’s, in some cases, it’s needed."

Patients still have the option to go inside the office. The office is sectioned off with "healthy" and "isolation" designations.