Frontier Behavioral Health holds virtual grand opening of new treatment facility

Frontier Behavioral Health has offered addiction recovery treatment for five years with outpatient care facilities in Prestonsburg and Salyersville.

“We have some patients relapsing they are having a hard time overcoming their addiction," said Dr. Antoin Hana, CEO of Frontier Behavioral Health.

They are now expanding their care with a new residential treatment facility near Paintsville.

“We would like our clients to feel at home," said Dr. Hana.

They planned to open the facility in March, but COVID-19 brought the open house to a screeching halt.

“We decided to kind of put the residential program on hold for a month or so until we could get a grip on how exactly how that would affect our treatment plan," said Director of Operations, Randy Hunter.

When Governor Beshear announced his guidelines to start re-opening the state, they planned a virtual opening on Monday over Facebook Live.

Patients will arrive on Tuesday, only after being screened and tested for COVID-19.

"We want to make sure everyone is negative before they come in," said Hunter.

The treatment lasts for 30 days. It follows a scheduled routine with individual and group therapy sessions.

“That is the most important is to retrain the brain in order to think differently, feel differently that’s the main goal," said Ariel Howell, chief operating officer.

Frontier Behavioral Health is including families during the recovery care.

“If they do not have a support group after they leave here, when they go back to outpatient that could play a big role on relapse those types of things," said Howell.

Six patients will arrive on Tuesday. The facility can hold up to 30 patients, but they are keeping the numbers down at first to follow social distancing guidelines.