From the court to the printer: Leslie County coach prints masks for healthcare workers

On a typical day, you can find Justin Rice on the sidelines of a basketball court.

"This is really the time we would start gearing up for summer ball," says Leslie County Boy's Head Coach Justin Rice.

Due to COVID-19 shutting down all sports, Rice now spends most of his days with a 3D printer.

"I was contacted by one of my teachers that home health here in Leslie Co. had asked if we could print some," added Rice.

Rice is using three 3D printers to make "Montana Masks."

So the first one I printed took about six hours then I thought I need to cut that down so then we've got it down now to about two hours and 55 minutes," said Rice.

Rice is not only doing his part to help the community but also to help those who come into contact with COVD-19 every second at work.

"First run we said we would help Home Health with 20 and then we contacted Hyden Health and Rehab and said we're gonna try to get you 20 of these by the end of the week," added Rice.

His kindness and caring attitude does not go unnoticed.

"We were absolutely thrilled that our community members were willing to step up and help our frontline healthcare workers," said Mallie Noble, CEO at Mary Breckenridge ARH Hospital.

In addition, Rice hopes his students and his players take away a

valuable lesson from his act of kindness.

"I think that's a big thing for me trying to show my kids and even my players that you know I think Coach Cal says it a lot servant leaders and that's what's were trying to be."

If you have a 3D printer and would like to help you can visit here.