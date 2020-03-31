From pharmacy-grade to distillery-made: Pikeville businesses provide access to free hand sanitizer

Alltech's Dueling Barrels Brewery and Distillery is taking a break from making libations to offer its assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

The Pikeville brewery created hand sanitizer, which is being offered free of charge for first responders and medical professionals who are working on the front lines.

"All of us live here. We work here, live here, we're part of this community," said visitor center and taproom manager Clay Christian. "We just want to do our part to help ensure that everybody gets through this unsure time very healthy and safe."

According to Alltech co-founder Dierdra Lyons, it is all about community.

“It is during these difficult times that the enduring nature and compassionate spirit of our neighbors emerge," Lyons said in a statement. “We want to do our part to support those working on the frontlines to keep the community healthy and safe.”

The brewery handed out the sanitizer to first responders in the city and county, the staff at Pikeville Medical Center and local businesses that are still open in the midst of the pandemic.

"When you go and drop off something to a pharmacy who hasn't had any hand sanitizer in two weeks, they're very happy to see you," said Christian.

One of those pharmacies, Pikeville Discount Drug, purchased a stock of hand sanitizer from Tennessee Hills Distillery to hand out to customers and businesses in the area.

"We're handing them out probably one per car. Even if they're not our customers. We're still trying to help the stop of the spread of the germs right now," said Jamie Mullins with Pikeville Discount Drug. "We know how serious this is getting. We know there's not a case in Pike County, so we would really like to prevent that."

Those involved say it is all a regional effort to create a healthier, safer Eastern Kentucky during the pandemic.

Essential personnel interested in taking advantage of Dueling Barrels' sanitizer are asked to email DuelingBarrels@Alltech.com. People interested in the pharmacy's hand sanitizer are encouraged to visit the drive-thru on South Mayo Trail.