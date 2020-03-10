Challenger Learning Center hosts first generation to possibly walk on Mars

From coal camp to space camp - fourth-graders from Corbin Independent spent their Tuesday at the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard.

Between the years 2030 and 2040 NASA plans to colonize Mars.

"These fourth graders are going to be the perfect age to be those astronauts," said Jackie Caudill, STEAM Specialist at the Challenger Learning Center.

Until then, they are pretending to prepare for that long journey with different stations and simulations, such as virtual reality.

"The students can actually feel like they are on Mars," said Caudill.

Some believe there are minerals on Mars that could benefit us here on Earth.

"A lot of the techniques that the coal miners used are going to be used to mine the water that is on Mars," she said.

Those techniques use STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math - to help them explore the possibilities of the future.

Joining in on the exploration was former Governor Paul Patton, a known advocate for education and this center. Patton was involved in the construction of this building and believed in what this center could do for Perry County.

"This is a unique facility. Very few of them in the world and we are lucky to have three of them in Kentucky because of some vision, like the people here in Perry County, that realize the value of having something very unique," Patton said.

He reiterated how important preparing for your future is.

"To let people here in the mountains realize their potential is unlimited but they have to prepare for it," said Patton.

And he hopes these fourth graders can help shed some light on the mountains' future.