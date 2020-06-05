Friday update: 289 new cases in Kentucky, eight new deaths

Governor Andy Beshear sent out his Friday COVID-19 update in an email. In it, he reported 289 new cases of the virus, bringing the state's total to 10,977.

Eight more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 466.

To date, 274,919 tests have been performed statewide.

3,316 have recovered from COVID-19.

