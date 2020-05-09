Freezing cold morning, chilly afternoon

Bundle up, it is going to be cold!

Today and Tonight

Hopefully, you brought in those plants last night because we are waking up to some brutal temperatures today. Many of us are at the freezing point or close to it. The record low temperature for this morning was 35 degrees set back in 1983, and many of us broke that today. There is a Freeze Warning in effect until 10 a.m. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side all day, only getting into the lower 50s for daytime highs.

This evening overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid-30s. A freeze watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Sunday due to the cold temperatures. It will get frosty overnight and into Sunday morning.

Extended Forecast

We look to get back into the 60s for highs on Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We could see a few scattered rain chances later Sunday evening. It'll still be a nice day for the most part so you will be able to get out and enjoy it!

We look to cool back down Monday with highs dropping back into the mid-50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. We could see a stray chance for a shower or two on Monday with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Tuesday temperatures will get back into the lower 60s with a few clouds. We will be on a drier trend heading into the rest of the week but of course, we cannot rule out a few more stray rain chances by the end of the week. We also see temperatures start to warm back up by the end of the week.

