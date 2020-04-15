Freeze warning, frost advisory in effect tonight

A Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

If you are in the northern part of our viewing area, mainly areas north of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80, you are in a Freeze Warning tonight through Thursday morning. Areas south of the parkway are under a frost advisory.

It'll be another cold night here in the mountains with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. We will bring back a few clouds tonight with a stray chance for a shower or two.

Thursday, sunshine returns once again with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will increase a little bit Thursday night, but that will allow overnight temperatures to be a little bit warmer. We should see lows drop near 40°.

Extended Forecast

Scattered rain chances return Friday, but not until a little bit later in the evening. We'll start out the day with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Scattered rain chances continue into the early morning hours on Saturday, we should clear out pretty quickly and see that mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon hours. Highs will be a little bit cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s.

We'll get back into the mid-60s Sunday with that mixture of sun and clouds. Sadly it looks like we could see a few scattered rain chances Sunday. It doesn't look like a total washout though.

Scattered rain chances continue Monday, but it looks like sunshine will return by the afternoon and continue into the first half of the week.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël