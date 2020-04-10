Freeze Warning tonight, warmer Saturday ahead

A Freeze Warning remains in effect tonight through Saturday morning for all of the WYMT viewing area. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s. The valleys could easily drop into the 20s tonight. Protect those sensitive plants and leave your water dripping tonight.

The Weekend

The first half of the weekend looks great! Highs will be in the low to mid-60s Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a few more clouds.

Now your Easter forecast is not looking the best. Clouds will take over as our next system moves into the mountains. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. There are a lot of uncertainties right now, so we will continue to keep an eye on this throughout the next few days. We will see heavy rain and gusty winds mainly move in later Sunday evening into the early morning hours on Monday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

The cooler trend returns and continues for the new week.

Highs will be in the lower 50s Monday with overnight lows dropping back into the lower 30s. We could see a few stray showers early Monday but we will start to clear out by the afternoon hours.

We will see sunshine for most of the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly dry conditions. We will continue to keep an eye on this trend.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël