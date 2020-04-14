Freeze Warning tonight, sunshine returns Wednesday

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for our area until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Some spots could be cooler than that. Scattered rain chances continue this evening and with temperatures dropping below freezing tonight, higher elevations could be looking at a few snowflakes overnight. For those of you that do not have power, you'll have to bundle up tonight. Stay safe and warm.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs getting back into the mid-50s. It'll be another chilly night with lows dropping back into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

We will see more sunshine for your Thursday with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

By Friday, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with scattered rain chances returning to the mountains. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows dropping near 40°.

A few stray rain chances will continue Saturday morning, but we should see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout most of the day with highs in the upper 50s.

Drier weather continues Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered rain chances return for your Monday.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël