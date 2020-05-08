Freeze Warning in effect tonight, sunshine returns for the weekend

Soggy weather continues for the first half of the evening and then very cold air arrives.

Tonight

The soggy weather continues for the next few hours. Rain chances will start to become more scattered later this evening and after that temperatures will drop very quickly. There is a Freeze Warning in effect tonight through Saturday morning. This will be a hard freeze and we will see widespread frost Saturday morning. Bring in those sensitive plants or cover them up overnight. They will likely die if you do not.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s. The record low temperature for Saturday morning is 35 and that was set back in 1983. We will break that record.

The Weekend

Sunshine returns for the weekend but those cooler temperatures also continue. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows dropping back into the mid to upper 30s. It could be another frosty morning Sunday.

We look to get back into the 60s for highs on Sunday with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We could see a few scattered rain chances later Sunday evening. It'll still be a nice day for the most part so you'll be able to get out and enjoy it!

Extended Forecast

We look to cool back down Monday with highs dropping back into the mid-50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. We could see a stray chance for a shower or two on Monday with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Tuesday temperatures will get back into the lower 60s with a few clouds. We will be on a drier trend heading into the rest of the week! We could see a few more stray rain chances by the end of the week but we also will see temperatures start to warm back up by the end of the week.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël