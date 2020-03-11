Come to Hazard Thursday for a free child car seat check

Wednesday the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety held a child passenger safety seat certification at Hazard Community and Technical College.

It takes 32 hours to receive the certification. Several different local agencies participated, including Prestonsburg Police Department, Hazard Police Department and Kentucky River District Health Department.

Jack Partin with the Corbin Fire Department says the goal is to help keep kids safe.

"The child can't put themselves in the car seat so the more we can teach a parent or educate on how to put it in is just another life that we hopefully save."

They will provide a free car seat check Thursday at Tim Short Chevrolet dealership off Highway 15 from 1-3 p.m.