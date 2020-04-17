Frankfort protesters practice social distancing by having a protest parade

Protestors returned to Frankfort Friday. This is two days after their shouts and noisemakers tried to drown out the governor's daily briefing.

Friday's demonstration was done in a much different way and protestors stayed in their cars.

Protestors used their car horns and signs to send their message.

"This virus is real. I get that part. But Liberty is real, too," protestor Brett Beaderson said.

Beaderson says he was keeping a good social distance from everyone, including us when we talked to him about what he feels is another way to deal with the pandemic.

"There is no reason we can go to Lowe's and but not go to small-town antique shops," Beaderson said.

State police had a presence as the capital grounds remain closed off.

"It is just a difficult tension because our right to express ourselves should not expose to a danger we know leads to death," Dr. Steven Stack said.

People say there needs to be a way to return people to their jobs.

"Because every job is essential. No matter what it is. Everyone needs to work to pay for mortgage or rent," Mary Johnson, another protestor said.

The rolling protest lasted just over one hour, and despite the state police presence, it was peaceful.