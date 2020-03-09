Fourth case of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health announced a fourth case of coronavirus in Tennessee.

On Twitter, TDH said one additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Middle Tennessee. The exact location of the new case was not released.

Nashville Mayor John Copper announced the first case in Davidson County on Sunday. Health officials said this case of the virus is not travel-related.

The patient is a Nashville woman who has mild symptoms. The woman is in self-isolation at home.

Cooper said the community should use "common sense precautions" to protect each other.

Tennessee Department of Health officials said Shelby County also confirmed its first case this weekend. The Shelby County Health Department said the patient recently traveled out of state. Officials have not confirmed which state the patient traveled to and how long symptoms have been present.

Individuals that were in close contact with the patient will also be quarantined for 14 days from their last contact. The patient is quarantined at home.

Officials said there's no indication of any community spread in Tennessee at this time. Last week, Governor Lee confirmed the first case of the virus in the state of Tennessee in Williamson County.

The CDC has strict guidelines about testing for the coronavirus. When the first Tennessee case was confirmed last Wednesday, an estimated 10 people had been tested for the virus.