Four-month-long drug investigation leads to 3 arrests

A four-month-long investigation put three people behind bars Thursday.

D.I.C.E. officers from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and Louisa Police arrested Brianna Diamond, 33, Matthew Diamond, 35, and James Hicks, 48.

With a search warrant in hand, officers went to a home in Louisa and found meth, black tar heroin, powder heroin and pills.

Brianna was charged with meth trafficking and possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Matthew was charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and other drugs.

Hicks was charged with trafficking heroin and marijuana, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Their case will be presented to the Lawrence County Grand Jury.