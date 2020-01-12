Four kilos of cocaine, more than $250,000 found by LMPD K9 Franklin in recent cases

Louisville Metro Police showed their praises to K9 officer Franklin in cases leading to arrests and seizures of four kilos of cocaine, more than $250,000, and other drugs and weapons.

According to a post from LMPD’s Facebook page on Thursday, police in Major Case Unit 1 executed a search warrant in the Newburg neighborhood.

Once they arrived at the location, they seized four kilos of cocaine, a gun, Xanax, and marijuana at the location. One person was arrested.

LMPD also gave a shout out to the FBI for assisting in the case.

On Friday, K9 Franklin was thanked again for helping LMPD December 23rd with finding a dug trafficker’s suitcase with more than $250,000. That post said LMPD was investigating a drug trafficker at the bowling alley, when they spotted a large currency transaction.

K9 Franklin found the $250,000 of banded money in a suitcase which was wheeled into the bowling alley. The investigation also led officers to the suspect’s vehicle which contained another $15,000.

The money was recovered and the investigation is ongoing in that case. The DEA was thanked for assistance in this case.