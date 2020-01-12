Four kilos of cocaine, more than $250,000 found by LMPD K9 Franklin in recent cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT)- Louisville Metro Police showed their praises to K9 officer Franklin in cases leading to arrests and seizures of four kilos of cocaine, more than $250,000, and other drugs and weapons.

According to a post from LMPD’s Facebook page on Thursday, police in Major Case Unit 1 executed a search warrant in the Newburg neighborhood.

Once they arrived at the location, they seized four kilos of cocaine, a gun, Xanax, and marijuana at the location. One person was arrested.

LMPD also gave a shout out to the FBI for assisting in the case.

On Friday, K9 Franklin was thanked again for helping LMPD December 23rd with finding a dug trafficker’s suitcase with more than $250,000. That post said LMPD was investigating a drug trafficker at the bowling alley, when they spotted a large currency transaction.

K9 Franklin found the $250,000 of banded money in a suitcase which was wheeled into the bowling alley. The investigation also led officers to the suspect’s vehicle which contained another $15,000.

The money was recovered and the investigation is ongoing in that case. The DEA was thanked for assistance in this case.

 
