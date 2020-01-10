Founder of Ken's Drive-In passes away at age 84

Harry Kenneth Moody (Ken) died Thursday night, at the age of 84.

Moody was a long time Harlan businessman. He began his career in sales for the Harlan Daily Enterprise. Later he purchased a small restaurant and started up Ken's Drive-In.

After Ken's Drive-In proved successful, Moody opened multiple other local businesses. His biggest achievement was Western Sizzlin' Steakhouse, a larger dine-in restaurant in Harlan. Moody retired in 2011.

Visitation will be held at Harlan Baptist Church on Sunday, January 12th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Graveside services are at the Resthaven Cemetery on Monday, January 13th.

Memories and photos of Moody can be submitted at www.aljfh.com.