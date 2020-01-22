Former members of Kentucky Board of Education issue urgent appeal to close loophole

The ousted Kentucky Board of Education members are fighting for their positions.

They issued an urgent appeal to members of the Kentucky General Assembly to close a loophole in a state law.

The law is one Governor Andy Beshear cited when he decided to remove all of the members and replace them, just one day after taking office.

The appeal calls for the general assembly to reinstate those members to finish the ends of their terms.

The former board also filed a federal lawsuit.

You can read the entire statement from the former KBE members below: