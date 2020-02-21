Former high school fishing coach pleads guilty to sex abuse

A former high school fishing coach in Kentucky pleaded guilty to charges of sex abuse and child pornography.

WPSD-TV reports John Parks admitted to one count on each charge in a plea agreement Thursday.

He was originally charged with one count of sex abuse and 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The station reports other counts were dismissed.

Parks is the former McCracken County High School fishing coach. A 15-year-old student reported last year that Parks touched him in an intimate matter and sent him inappropriate text messages.