Former ambassador, UK professor discusses Iran missile strike

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday after Iran launched a missile strike on two Iraqui bases hosting U.S. troops. President Trump says he would not respond militarily.

Sister station WKYT. talked to a University of Kentucky professor and former ambassador about what the next steps will be in relations between the U.S. and Iran.

"I was a peace mediator for the United States of America, confirmed by the Senate to work on conflicts in Eurasia, primarily former Soviet Union," Carey Cavanaugh said. "And in my final assignment was a foreign policy advisor for the US Navy."

Cavanaugh now teaches at the UK Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce.

Cavanaugh says many are just wondering what is going to happen next, which is still unclear.

"I think you start sending feelers, maybe the Europeans look at ways to do that," Cavanaugh said. "Potentially Russia may try to do that. It may simply be we will require a cooling off period to get away from this before you can start and active dialogue."

He says the dialogue is necessary.

"Because diplomacy does require talking with and dealing with people that you don't necessarily like. But it's how you solve problems."

