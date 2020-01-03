Former Wildcat and Hazard native Houston Hogg dies at age 71

Former University of Kentucky Wildcat and Hazard native Houston Hogg died Thursday at the age of 71, according to Daviess County football.

Sadden to hear the news of the passing of the groundbreaking @UKFootball Player and Daviess County standout Houston Hogg. His contributions to the game of football will not be forgotten. #Legend pic.twitter.com/R5dTZ5nkYH — DCHS_Football (@DCHS_Football) January 3, 2020

Hogg moved to Owensboro and graduated from DCHS in 1968.

Hogg is credited as one of four African-American Wildcats who helped break the color at Kentucky and in the Southeastern Conference.

Hogg was a backup running back at Kentucky. He appeared in 31 games recording 92 rushes for 245 yards and reaching the endzone twice. Hogg also 20 passes for 135 yards in three seasons in the blue and white.

Hogg along with Nate Northington, Greg Page, and Wilbur Hackett, all had a statue erected in their honor outside the Joe Craft football Center in 2016.

Before Kentucky's game against Toledo, the Wildcats honored Hogg designating the August 31st game "Houston Hogg Day."