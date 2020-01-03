Former Wildcat and Hazard native Houston Hogg dies at age 71

Credit: Daviess County Football
By  | 
Posted:

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former University of Kentucky Wildcat and Hazard native Houston Hogg died Thursday at the age of 71, according to Daviess County football.


Hogg moved to Owensboro and graduated from DCHS in 1968.

Hogg is credited as one of four African-American Wildcats who helped break the color at Kentucky and in the Southeastern Conference.

Hogg was a backup running back at Kentucky. He appeared in 31 games recording 92 rushes for 245 yards and reaching the endzone twice. Hogg also 20 passes for 135 yards in three seasons in the blue and white.

Hogg along with Nate Northington, Greg Page, and Wilbur Hackett, all had a statue erected in their honor outside the Joe Craft football Center in 2016.

Before Kentucky's game against Toledo, the Wildcats honored Hogg designating the August 31st game "Houston Hogg Day."

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus