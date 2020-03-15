Former WYMT reporter on cruise ship held amid COVID-19 fears

UPDATE: 3/15 at 4:11 p.m.

Myers said all the COVID-19 tests came back negative.

Kevin Myers has been on a cruise ship since last Sunday with his family, as they were about to dock in Fort Lauderdale, they were told they would be staying on the ship after someone died.

It is unknown how the person on the ship died, but the Florida Governor's office halted the departure of people leaving the ship until a test was done on the person that died.

Myers was WYMT's Big Sandy Bureau Chief and also anchored a little from 1988-91, then again from 1996-99.

He grew up in Harlan County but moved to Lexington years ago.

He says he is not worried, and the ship has been very hospitable.